Iredell County man charged with secret peeping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mooresville man is facing charges after Iredell County deputies said he put a hidden camera in another person's bathroom.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report of a hidden camera in the bathroom of a home in southern Iredell County. After speaking to the person who filed the report, deputies obtained a search warrant for the camera and reviewed video on an SD card inside. Based on that video, deputies obtained a search warrant for the home of Andrew Linn Vanwert, 30.

Detectives executed that search warrant on Friday, Jan. 22. During the search, investigators collected physical evidence related to the camera, as well as a stolen gun and marijuana.

Vanwert was arrested and charged with felony secret peeping. He was also served warrants for felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.