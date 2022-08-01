Iredell County teacher charged with statutory rape of student

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey is facing multiple felonies, including statutory rape, for an alleged sexual relationship with a student, Iredell County deputies said.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County teacher is facing multiple charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a student, deputies said.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, is charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity with a student. Iredell County deputies first learned of Bailey's alleged relationship on July 20.

Detectives served warrants for digital and social media communications between Bailey and the victim. They also interviewed the victim as part of the investigation, in addition to multiple witnesses. Bailey was charged with all three felonies and surrendered to police on Monday, Aug. 1.

Bailey, who works at Northview Academy, previously Pressly School, was suspended with pay, pending the results of the investigation, Iredell-Statesville Schools announced. She was first employed by the district in February 2010 as an assistant.

Bailey was given a $75,000 bond and placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She also has a DWI level 5 offense in her background, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

