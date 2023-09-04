Man accused of kidnapping is on the run, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says

Officials say Robbins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they say is on the run.

Deputies say Teddie Lee Robbins is wanted for kidnapping and several other charges.

Officials say Robbins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where to find Robbins call the Caldwell County Communications center at 758 2324 or call 911. Crimestoppers will pay CA$H to the caller who gives the information that leads to his arrest 758-8300.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts