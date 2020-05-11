Arson suspect catches self on fire during burglary at Lake Norman RV Resort

Catawba County deputies said an arson suspect set himself on fire after triggering an explosion during a burglary at an RV park in Sherrills Ford on November 1.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, firefighters were called to a reported fire at the Lake Norman RV Resort on Highway 150 in Sherrills Ford, which is in eastern Catawba County around 1 a.m. last Saturday. When firefighters to the location, they found the business office on fire with major damage.

The fire marshal's office and sheriff's office were both called to the scene to assist with the investigation into what caused the fire.

Surveillance video from inside the business office shows a suspect wearing a dark-colored hoodie and pants carrying a gas can and pry bar break into the office. The suspect poured the contents of the gas can all over the inside of the office before lighting it, causing an explosion. The suspect caught themselves on fire during the incident, which was captured on a second camera. The suspect attempted to put out the fire for several seconds before running from the scene.

A bag of money was left on fire in the parking lot. A vehicle can be seen waiting in the road for the suspect to jump into as a getaway.