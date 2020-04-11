Absentee ballots could delay NC's presidential, US Senate election results

Despite claims of victory from Thom Tillis and Donald Trump, N.C.'s mail-in ballots may affect candidates' marginal leads in federal and state level races.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 117,000 absentee ballots requested by North Carolinians that have not yet been counted may be crucial determinants of some close races, including the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden for the White House.

Mail-in absentee ballots postmarked on or before November 3 can be accepted up until November 12, the Supreme Court ruled last month. Several other states that remain too close to call, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada, are still counting mail-in ballots.

Trump claimed victory in the presidential race Wednesday morning despite undecided races in battleground states. In North Carolina, he leads Democrat Joe Biden by 76,701 votes.

U.S. Senate candidate Thom Tillis also claimed victory over Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham early Wednesday morning with a 96,707 vote lead.

The Associated Press has not yet called the Presidential or Senate race.

Incumbent Democrat Governor Roy Cooper claimed victory over Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest late Tuesday night as Republican Mark Robinson claimed victory over Democrat Yvonne Lewis Holley in the lieutenant gubernatorial race.

Other Council of State victors, like Steve Troxler for Commissioner of Agriculture and Dale Folwell for Treasurer, have won by a large enough margin that their races will not be affected by absentee ballots.

However, some Council of State races are close enough that they could still be affected by absentee ballots.

Here are those races:

Attorney General: One-term Democratic incumbent Josh Stein leads Republican Jim O’Neill by 10,769 votes.

Auditor: Beth Wood, the Democratic incumbent of three terms, leads Republican challenger Tony Street by 90,034 votes.

Commissioner of Labor: Republican Josh Dobson leads Democrat Jessica Holmes by 91,834 votes. Long-time incumbent Cherie Berry, a Republican, chose not to pursue her seat again after a five-term run.

