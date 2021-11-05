Lancaster County fatal shooting under investigation

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway after two men were shot in Lancaster County Tuesday afternoon. One of the men has died due to his injuries.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, the two men were shot near the basketball court on Pardue Circle around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the victims was taken to a nearby medical facility but was pronounced dead once there. The second victim was flown to another facility with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is not publicly known.

The Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force are investigating.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174, or an anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.

