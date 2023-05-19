Lincoln County couple charged with child abuse

A social worker and detectives reviewed video that showed the child being beaten with a paddle, the sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife from Lincoln County are facing child abuse charges after deputies said one of their children was beaten with a paddle.

Lincoln County investigators received a report from Cleveland County DSS about reported child abuse at a home in Vale on May 12. The sheriff's office alleges the 6-year-old girl was in speech therapy when a staff member noticed bruising on her bottom.

A social worker was sent to the family's home and met with her parents. It was during this time that photos were taken of a wooden paddle with holes drilled in it. The social worker also saw home security video footage that showed the child being spanked with the paddle.

A follow-up investigation by Lincoln County deputies revealed the child had been abused on multiple occasions, according to a relase from the sheriff's office. The 6-year-old, as well as her 5-year-old brother, were both removed from the home and placed with relatives out of state, officials said.

Jonathan Niles Orren and his wife, Sylvia Orren, were each arrested and charged with one count of child abuse involving serious injury. Both suspects were released on bond.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts