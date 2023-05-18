South Carolina bans 'Carolina Squat' truck modification

The "Carolina Squat," a popular truck modification where the front of a truck is raised higher than the rear, will soon be illegal in South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law Tuesday that will make the modification illegal across the Palmetto State. The Carolina Squat is when the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the back end. North Carolina made the modification illegal in 2021.

The new law will take effect in 180 days. Until then, drivers in violation will be issued a warning. Once the law takes effect, drivers will not be allowed to have trucks or SUVs with front fenders more than 4 inches higher than the height of the rear fender.

First violations of the law will result in a $100 fine, a second offense is $200 and a third time will lead to a $300 fine and the driver having their license suspended for a year.

Law enforcement agencies have been in favor of banning the squat with officers saying it makes it difficult for drivers to see what's ahead of them.

