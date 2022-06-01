Locust Police: Man taken to hospital after 'officer involved shooting' during traffic stop

Police said emergency aid was rendered to the driver, who was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCUST, N.C. — An investigation is underway after an "officer involved shooting" in Locust, North Carolina, the Locust Police Department confirms. One person is being treated for injuries.

Locust Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive. During the traffic stop, police said there was an "officer involved shooting." Police did not provide further details on what led to the shooting.

The driver, who has not been identified, was given emergency aid and airlifted to an area hospital. The extent of the man's injuries has not been made public.

The first car in this picture is the car of the driver/suspect. The 2nd is the officer’s car. The suspect was administered emergency aid on scene and was transported by helicopter to CMC Main. We do not know his condition. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/LwLhj3oLPY — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) June 1, 2022

Locust Police said per Locust policy involving deadly force, the State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to conduct an investigation. The officer involved has not been identified.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: CMPD: 3 people shot at Charlotte gas station

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 'I'm fed up!': Charleston mayor calls for change after 10 shot at party