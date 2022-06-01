Locust Police: Man taken to hospital after 'officer involved shooting' during traffic stop

LOCUST, N.C. — An investigation is underway after an "officer involved shooting" in Locust, North Carolina, the Locust Police Department confirms. One person is being treated for injuries.
Locust Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive. During the traffic stop, police said there was an "officer involved shooting." Police did not provide further details on what led to the shooting.
The driver, who has not been identified, was given emergency aid and airlifted to an area hospital. The extent of the man's injuries has not been made public.
Locust Police said per Locust policy involving deadly force, the State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to conduct an investigation. The officer involved has not been identified.
