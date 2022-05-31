CMPD: 3 people shot at Charlotte gas station

Police said the shooting happened at the Circle K on North Tryon Street near University City Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are being treated for injuries after a shooting in Charlotte's University area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at the Circle K on North Tryon Street near University City Boulevard, not far from Walmart and IKEA.

Police responded to the area after reports of a shooting, and found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. Officers identified three people that had been shot: two men and one woman. All three victims have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Medic said all three victims have life-threatening injuries, but CMPD said only one of the victims has potentially life-threatening injuries.

"This continues to be an issue for us where we have people that are willing to go straight to guns out in the middle of the day, broad daylight and a very, very public, very busy place," Major Brian Foley with CMPD said.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Woman kidnapped in South End Monday evening, Charlotte police say

Police said detectives believe the parties involved in the shooting knew one another. CMPD said it is looking for any additional witnesses that would have seen the occupants of a black Mazda Sedan just before 3:30 p.m. in that area.

After the shooting, police urged people to not let incidents result in gun violence, stressing especially that gun violence in public places can result in injuries to more harm.

"It's not just the people that you're having to deal with," Foley said. "It's not just the people that you're angry with. Everybody's at risk. The store becomes a backdrop for gunfire innocent people, innocent customers, anyone could be hurt."

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 5 people shot on the same street in southwest Charlotte since May 8