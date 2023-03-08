Mother of Madalina Cojocari wanted help 'smuggling' daughter away from stepfather, warrants show

WCNC Charlotte has reviewed search warrants from the Cornelius Police Department that shed new light on the ongoing case.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Newly obtained search warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari's mother asked a distant relative if he'd help with "smuggling" her and Madalina away. She also told him that she was in a "bad relationship" with her husband Christopher Palmiter and that she wanted a divorce.

According to the warrants, phone records, reviewed by the investigators, revealed "extensive communication on Dec. 2, 2022" with that relative. That person's phone records revealed "multiple calls to phone numbers belonging to unidentified targets involved in ongoing T3 drug/narcotic trafficking investigations."

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the extent of those narcotic investigations.

Records show investigators twice used a K-9 to search Cojocari's car in February.

"On Thursday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 1350 hours the K-9 alerted on the driver's side door of the vehicle, suspect Diana Cojocari's vehicle," the warrant said. "K-9 is trained to alert any and all narcotics. The dog also alerted on the vehicle on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, when a search warrant for the vehicle was obtained."

The warrant later suggested people "associated with narcotics activity are also associated with human smuggling."

An inventory of items seized from the car shows investigators seized a debit card belonging to Diana Cojocari, Madalina's Romanian and Moldovan passports, Diana Cojocari's Romanian passport and miscellaneous education certificate and work documents found in the center console.

Madalina was last seen publicly getting off of her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. Her mother later told police she saw her daughter last on Nov. 23, 2022, but she did not report her missing for three weeks. When asked why it took so long, she told police she "didn't want to start a conflict" with her husband.

That three-week period violates Caylee's Law. Cojocari and Palmiter were arrested on Dec. 17, 2022, and are still in custody. Both are expected back in court in May.

