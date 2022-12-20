Missing Cornelius 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari: Timeline of her disappearance

After mother Diana Cojocari and stepfather Christopher Palmiter were arrested, many questions have been raised about the events leading up to her disappearance.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — As a convoluted and haunting story unfolds surrounding missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, North Carolina, newly released arrest documents help outline the events leading up to her disappearance. Below is a timeline of the events as reported by law enforcement, witness statements to officials and court proceedings.

Nov. 21, 2022 - Madalina's last day

This appears to be the last day Madalina Cojocari was at school, according to what Mrs. D. Lampkin, who is a sixth-grade school counselor at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius, North Carolina, told authorities. Video later released by the FBI on Dec. 20 confirms her leaving the school bus at 4:59 p.m. this day.

Nov. 22, 2022 - Conflicting dates

According to an arrest record, the mother of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari, Diana Cojocari, told police she last saw Madalina at noon this day. But later in that same arrest record, Diana changes her story and said she last saw her on Nov. 23 at 10 p.m. instead.

Nov. 23, 2022 - Madalina last seen

Diana Cojocari claims later in the same arrest record that she actually last saw Madalina at home this day around 10 p.m. when she went to bed. Diana told police later that she and Madalina's stepfather Christopher Palmiter fought that evening.

Nov. 23, 2022 - Stepfather leaves town

In arrest records later revealed, Christopher Palmiter claims he drove to Michigan this night to "pick up items." In those same records, he told police he hadn't seen Madalina for a week prior to this.

Nov. 24, 2022 - When did the stepfather leave?

Diana Cojocari tells police in those same arrest records that Christopher Palmiter actually left for Michigan early on Nov. 24, not on Nov. 23 as he stated. Diana told police she had gone to Madalina's room around 11:30 a.m. and noticed she wasn't in her room.

Nov. 26, 2022 - Stepfather returns

Christopher Palmiter says he returned this evening and asked Diana where Madalina was, and Diana said she didn't know where she was. Christopher told authorities he told Diana he didn't know where Madalina was either. They both reportedly accuse each other of hissing Madalina. Neither reports her missing at this time. Christopher tells authorities he asked Diana many times where Madalina was over the following weeks, but neither still knew where she was.

Dec. 12, 2022 - SRO home visit

Bailey Middle School Resource Officer J. Nobles and Mrs. D. Lampkin reportedly visit the home of Madalina Cojocari because she had been truant since Nov. 21. No one answers the door, so they leave a truancy packet at the home.

Dec. 14, 2022 - Truancy meeting held

The sixth-grade school counselor calls Diana Cojocari in to meet about Madalina. The counselor told police that Diana Cojocari said she would bring Madalina to school tomorrow to discuss her recent truancy.

Dec. 15, 2022 - Madalina reported missing

Diana Cojocari arrives at the school without Madalina, so the sixth-grade school counselor calls the school resource officer into the meeting. Diana reportedly says Madalina has been missing since Nov. 22 at noon. Diana later says she actually last saw Madalina on Nov. 23 a 10 p.m.

Dec. 16, 2022 - FBI brought in to help

The FBI confirms they are helping with the investigation into Madalina's disappearance.

Dec. 17, 2022 - Mother, stepfather arrested

Cornelius Police announce Christopher Palmiter has been arrested. Diana Cojocari is arrested later that day.

Dec. 19, 2022 - Palmiter in court

Christopher Palmiter appears in court. His bond is increased to $200,000.

Dec. 19, 2022 - Lake searched

The search for Madalina expands to an area that includes Lake Cornelius.

Dec. 20, 2022 - Cojocari in court

Diana Cojocari makes her first appearance in court before a judge. Her bond is increased to $250,000.

Dec. 20, 2022 - New documents revealed

A new court document reveals new and conflicting details in the investigation, including what happened leading up to Madalina's disappearance and how she was eventually reported missing.

This interactive timeline will continue to update as more details emerge about the case:

WCNC Charlotte will continue to update this case as developments unfold.

