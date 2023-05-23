Mallard Creek High School damaged by vandals, CMS says

A video on Snapchat showed damage inside Mallard Creek High School with trash scattered all over the building.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mallard Creek High School was vandalized Monday night, school district officials said.

Mallard Creek interim principal Cheryl Turner sent a message to parents late Monday confirming that the school was damaged by a person or group of people Monday night. A Snapchat video showed damage inside the building and trash scattered across hallways. School officials said damage was reported on multiple floors of the school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the incident. A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the district has not identified the suspect(s) at this time. Mallard Creek's schedule was not disrupted by the vandalism.

"Please remind your students that those who participate in acts of vandalism to, or on school property, are in violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct and will be disciplined accordingly, including the potential for criminal charges," Turner's message says.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This incident comes just two days after a group of suspects caused extensive damage at Sun Valley High School in Indian Trail. The Sun Valley incident, which was allegedly part of a senior prank, is under investigation and the suspects could face felony charges, according to Union County deputies.

