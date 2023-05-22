Alleged 'senior prank' causes significant damage at Sun Valley HS

Video of the alleged "prank" shows the scale of the damage to Sun Valley High School, including demolished classrooms and damaged electronics.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office will increase patrols at schools after a TikTok video surfaced of damage at Sun Valley High School caused by an alleged "senior prank."

A video posted on TikTok shows damage across the school's campus, including honey being poured into circuit breakers, plastic cling wrap being placed on bathroom fixtures and flour poured on floors with trash scattered everywhere. At least one classroom's lights no longer worked and an electric exit sign was destroyed.

"The time and money it has and will take to clean this school and replace the electrical and computer equipment that was destroyed is still being calculated but is expected to be significant," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "Those involved in causing the extensive property damage are currently being identified by UCSO deputies and will likely be charged with numerous criminal offenses related to this incident."

Comments on the post suggested the school not allow the students to participate in graduation or hold their diplomas. Some said the "prank" went beyond harmless fun and went into criminal behavior.

"This was vandalism," one person wrote. "Pouring honey into electrical outlets and TVs knowing the result is BEYOND a prank. Hold diplomas and fine these students."

"This caused serious damages and I truly hope whoever did this is caught, charges pressed, diplomas held, and actions reported to any potential universities they were planning on attending," another comment said. "Actions have consequences and these students need to be shown what real life is."

The sheriff's office said that entering a school building without permission or authorization outside of school hours is a felony. Damaging any property inside a school is also an arrestable offense that could result in the suspect(s) being held responsible for all financial damages.

"With smart decision-making and proper parental supervision, we can ensure that all of our students make positive, lifelong memories during this special time and not jeopardize their futures," the post reads.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other suspicious activity is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts