Man arrested following shooting at an Asian grocery store in Charlotte

CMPD said at this time, there is no evidence to indicate that the victim was targeted due to his race and/or nationality.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at an Asian grocery store in Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened on Sunday at Asian Grocery, which is located at 5669 Farm Pond Lane.

Police said their officers located a victim inside the business who had sustained a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen firearm, police report.

Police said they are working to determine the motive for this shooting, but at this time, there is no evidence to indicate that the victim was targeted due to his race and/or nationality.

"CMPD recognizes the sensitivity of Asian victimization at this time across the country and will continue to collect intelligence related to national trends and remain focused on the impact in our community to ensure the safety of all," CMPD said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD's Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

More stories on WCNC: It was a pie in the sky idea for a business during a pandemic but these sisters made it work