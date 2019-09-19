CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County man has been arrested following a standoff with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning.

According to officials, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hostage situation stemming from a domestic disturbance at a home on Bolton Rd in the Catawba community.

Deputies 48-year-old Luis Angel Vidal was reported by a neighboring resident to be inside their home. This resident reported that Vidal was armed and threatening to harm law enforcement, deputies said.

Deputies said they later discovered that Vidal was also wanted on outstanding felony warrants out of Lincoln County and New York.

Following a brief standoff, Catawba Counties multiagency Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team apprehended Vidal without further incident at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

