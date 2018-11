CONCORD, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in a triple shooting that happened in August, according to Concord Police.

Investigators said a fight broke out during a party, and Tremaine Arnez Jackson opened fire. Three people were shot, including Willie Peck, who died from his injuries. The other two people survived.

Jackson was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

We have made an arrest in a Homicide that occurred in August during a large party at 351 Union Cemetery Road. The investigation is continuing and we anticipate additional charges in this case. Full press release attached. /kee pic.twitter.com/vbBt2dw4YF — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) November 15, 2018

