Man arrested after attempting to enter Mecklenburg County Courthouse with gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Huntersville man has been arrested after deputies said he attempted to enter the Mecklenburg County Courthouse with a gun in his backpack.

Deputies G. Hillard and T. Worley were assigned to the courthouse on Tuesday when the 35-year-old man entered. Deputy Worley scanned the man's backpack using an X-ray scanner and found a gun inside the bag. At that point, Deputy Worley seized the gun and placed the man under arrest.

The gun has since been identified as an LWRC International Model SMG 45 pistol. In addition to the pistol, deputies found 27 rounds of ammunition.

The man told deputies he was accompanying his wife, who had a ticket, at the courthouse. He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon on a state property/courthouse and has since been escorted to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center for processing.

“One of the responsibilities of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is to ensure the safety of the visiting public and employees who utilitize the Mecklenburg County Courthouse," Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement. "This is what we train for each day. I am very proud of the attentiveness and alert response demonstrated by our deputies today."

