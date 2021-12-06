Man shot and killed in Lincolnton

According to police, 26-year-old Joey Dean Smith was found shot and killed at a home on Colonial Village Drive.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Lincolnton late Saturday evening, the Lincolnton Police Department reports.

According to police, 26-year-old Joey Dean Smith was found shot and killed at a home on Colonial Village Drive.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Lincolnton Police Department is working with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s office to determine what charges may follow.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Hunsucker or Detective Propst, with the Lincolnton Police Department 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts