David W. Butler High School implementing new safety rules and procedures

A letter from the principal confirmed the protocols will be implemented Monday, Dec. 6.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Leaders with David W. Butler High School are putting in safety protocols to help deter a recent strand of violence that has impacted Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

According to a letter dated Wednesday, Dec. 1, from Butler High School Principal Vincent G. Golden, the following rules and procedures will be implemented on Monday, Dec. 6.

All students will participate in a conflict resolution training to assist them with the skills, knowledge and confidence to effectively manage and turn around conflict situations in a clear, assertive and constructive manner. Videoing physical altercations or any other inappropriate acts is not permitted. Students who are identified videoing physical altercations or any other inappropriate acts will have their phone confiscated and could receive a consequence up to 5 days OSS. Parent or Guardian must retrieve the phone from the school. According to CMS Code of Student Conduct Rule 7, Insubordination – A student will comply the lawful direction of any authorized staff member while in school, participating in a school activity or on school property. All students are expected to behave in a respectable manner. This includes, but is not limited to, complying with the direction or instruction of a staff member, not walking away from a staff member while being spoken to, and speaking to staff in an appropriate manner. Students who refuse to disperse when witnessing an incident could receive a consequence up to 2 days OSS. According to the CMS Code of Student Conduct Rule 26 G –A student who witnesses an incident under this rule shall disperse at the request of staff members. (A student who is videoing and not dispersing would be in violation of Rule 26 G).

"We have observed an increase in physical altercations, which can serve as a deterrent to our safe and orderly learning environment. These altercations are not acceptable and will continue to be addressed with appropriate consequences," Golden said in the letter.

You can read the full letter below:

The announcement comes after CMS experienced a handful of incidents last week at surrounding high schools.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston recently met with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings, along with other city and county leaders like the district attorney and the sheriff to figure out other possible solutions.

"We are all concerned for the safety of our students and staff," Winston wrote. "Addressing this crisis is a top priority, and we will communicate more actions as our team takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to new school safety measures and preventing further violence."