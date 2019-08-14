CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man has died after being shot in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 7800 block of Calibre Crossing Drive, not far from Independence Boulevard.

Police located a man with a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, police announced he had died.

At this time, CMPD hasn't released any information about a possible suspect connected to the incident, but no other injuries were reported.

The identity of the man shot has not been released.

No further information has been released at this time. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

