Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says

Police have promised updates as new information becomes available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday.

CMPD said the man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound along University Village Boulevard, near the on-ramps to I-485. However, CMPD did not indicate exactly when they believed the man had been shot, his age, or other identifying information.

WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information about this scene from the University City area. This article will be updated once new details are available.

