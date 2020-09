Authorities say the man was shot following an argument outside Fox and Hound Monday night.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Pineville Police are investigating a shooting outside of Fox and Hound Monday night that left a man dead. They were called to the scene in the Countryside Shopping Center around 11 p.m.

Police identified the victim as 35-year-old James Lee Christel. They said an argument led to the shooting outside the restaurant on Pineville-Matthews Road.