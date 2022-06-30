Suspects charged in brutal killing of 20-year-old expected in court

Mary Collins was stabbed 133 times at a NoDa apartment in 2020, police said. Four people were arrested in connection with her killing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people charged in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old woman in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood are expected to appear in court Thursday.

Prosecutors say Mary Collins was lured to an apartment and then brutally killed during the first COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. Collins' friends and family described her as sweet, kind and innocent.

On March 28, 2020, police said Kelly Lavery and Lavi Pham sent Collins an Uber because she didn't drive. Pham and Collins were friends in high school and briefly dated. Police believe Lavery, Pham and their friend Jimmy Salerno attacked Collins when she arrived.

An autopsy report shows she was stabbed more than 133 times.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Salerno called a fourth person, America Diehl, whom he'd recently met on Tinder, to help clean up after the crime. According to warrants, the four suspects tried to hide Collins' body inside a mattress.

Pham and Lavery were arrested at their home on April 5. Salerno was arrested in University City later that same day. Diehl wasn't arrested until Jun 2 after fleeing to Colorado. Lavery, Pham and Salerno were charged with kidnapping, murder and concealing a death. Diehl was charged with accessory after the fact and concealing a death.

Lavery and Pham are scheduled to be in court Thursday.

