Suspect accused of killing NoDa woman back in 2020 to appear in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person accused of killing a 20-year-old woman back in 2020 is expected in court.

Officials said Jimmy Salerno will face a judge Thursday afternoon.

Mary Collins was just 20 years old and, by all accounts, was lovely, gracious and kind. In fact, innocent is the word her elementary school principal used to describe her. The words vulnerable and sweet came up over and over again when we talked to others who knew Collins.

On March 28, 2020 – at the start of the statewide COVID-19 lockdown – police said Kelly Lavery and Lavi Pham lured Collins to their NoDa apartment. The couple sent an Uber because Collins didn’t know how to drive.

Pham and Collins had been friends in high school and briefly dated. Pham was now dating and living with Lavery.

“She thought she was going to hang out with friends, and they took her whole life away,” Williams said.

Police believe Lavery, Pham and their friend Jimmy Salerno brutally attacked Collins. The autopsy reports show she was stabbed more than 133 times.

