Two arrested after homicide at Matthews Holiday Inn Express

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Two people were arrested in connection to a homicide, the Matthews Police Department announced Wednesday.

The homicide happened June 7 at the Holiday Inn Express in Matthews.

June 15, Audrey Marie Medina was arrested at the Matthews Police Department. Then on June 16, Daniel Tyler Parker was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte.

Both have been charged with 1st Degree Murder.

Police believe the victim, 33-year-old David Funches of Charlotte, and the two suspects became involved in an altercation in one of the Holiday Inn Express rooms, resulting in Funches being shot multiple times by the suspects.

Funches died at the hospital as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Both suspects are in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.