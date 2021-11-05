Multiple shots fired in road rage incident on I-485, police say

The victim said the suspect fired several shots into his car on I-485 near Stallings Road. No arrests have been made.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Multiple shots were fired into a car during an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 485 Tuesday morning, Matthews police said.

The Matthews Police Department was called to a reported shooting on the outer loop of I-485 near Idlewild Road just after 7 a.m. The victim told police he was driving on the outer loop at the Stallings Road Bridge when a person in a gray sedan fired several shots into his vehicle. The gray sedan then sped away from the scene.

Detectives said the victim suffered a minor injury from shattered debris due to the gunshots.

No further information was provided by the police. The incident remains under investigation. Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call Matthews police at 704-841-6717 immediately.

