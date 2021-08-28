CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 south, drivers asked to avoid the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a homicide after one person was pronounced dead.
Very few details have been released at this time.
WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this incident.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.