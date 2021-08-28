x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

CMPD investigating homicide near I-85 south, drivers asked to avoid the area

Very few details have been released at this time.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a homicide after one person was pronounced dead. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.     

 
On Saturday, Aug. 28 officials responded to I-85 south around 6 p.m.

Very few details have been released at this time.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter      

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about this incident. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

Related Articles