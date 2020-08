Paramedics report one person was transported to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday evening, Medic reports.

According to Medic, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Camp Greene Street. Paramedics report one person was transported to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.

No more information has been provided regarding this shooting. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

