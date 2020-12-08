NC man wanted in fatal shooting of 5-year-old apprehended

Family members said Cannon Hinnant was playing outside his father's house when he was shot in the head Sunday.

WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man was in custody Monday night, about 24 hours after police said he shot and killed a 5-year-old boy.

Darius N. Sessoms, 25, was apprehended in Goldsboro by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Goldsboro police and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bond.

During a court hearing Tuesday morning, he said he planned to hire his own lawyer.