Arrest made in Mint Hill teen's death

MINT HILL, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired at an earlier date.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed an arrest has been made in a months-long fatal shooting investigation. A teenager has been arrested in connection to 18-year-old Jayla Barret's death.

She was killed in April outside of a gas station in the Mint Hill area. According to Mint Hill Police, moments before the deadly shooting Barrett and the suspect got into a physical altercation.

The suspect in the case is a teenager, and has not been identified, but has been charged with first-degree murder. They are set to appear in court next week.

“Jayla is.. and I have to say is because she’s still here ... and her presence is big," cousin Khalila Sicard said previously told WCNC Charlotte. "As little as she was, her energy is larger than life.”

