8-year-old girl reported missing in southwest Charlotte

Police said 8-year-old Shakian Bohanan was last seen around 10 a.m. leaving her family's apartment in the area of Old Pineville Road and South Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are searching for an 8-year-old girl who went missing from her family's home in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 8-year-old Shakian Bohanan left her family's home on Lakemist Drive, near the intersection of Archdale Drive and Old Pineville Road, around 10 a.m.

Bohanan is described as a light-skinned Black female. She is 3-foot-2 with braided hair. Police said she had blue beads in her hair when she left her family's home. Bohanan was last seen wearing a navy blue uniform shirt and navy blue pants with dark shoes. She was carrying a blue and pink backpack.

Detectives said the 8-year-old was last seen leaving her apartment around 10 a.m. walking toward Old Pineville Road and South Boulevard.

Any person with information about the whereabouts of Shakian Bohana is asked to call 911 immediately.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts