Missing Monroe woman found dead in Jackson County, deputies say

Alison Thomas was reported missing by family members after last being seen in the Flint Ridge Road area around Feb. 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Monroe woman who was reported missing back in February was found dead earlier this week, according to deputies.

On Feb. 17, the Union County Sheriff's Office announced Alison Thomas, 37, was reported missing by family members after last being seen in the Flint Ridge Road area around Feb. 13.

On Thursday, deputies announced the Jackson County Sheriff's Office was notified that the body of a woman was found in their jurisdiction, officials said. The woman was identified as Thomas following an initial investigation.

This case is now being investigated as a homicide. The Union County Sheriff's Office is working closely with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to find out who is responsible for Thomas's death.

Anyone providing information that leads to an arrest could receive up to a $5,000 reward and may remain anonymous.

Deputies said this is being investigated as an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern for anyone in the Jackson County or Union County areas.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts