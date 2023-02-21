Union County woman reported missing by family

Alison Thai Thomas was reported missing by family members after last being seen in the Flint Ridge Road area.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman last seen earlier this month.

According to the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Alison Thai Thomas was reported missing by family members after last being seen in the Flint Ridge Road area around Feb. 13.

Detectives said anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911 or the UCSO Main Office at 704-283-3789.

Have You Seen This Person? UCSO Seeking Community Assistance with Missing Person Investigation Detectives with the... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Monday, February 20, 2023

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts