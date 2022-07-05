Shots fired in Monroe during July Fourth celebration

Monroe police are investigation after a group of suspects fired multiple shots in downtown during Monday's July Fourth celebration.

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe police are investigating after shots were fired near downtown Monroe on the Fourth of July.

Multiple calls of gunshots in the area of North Church Street and East Jefferson Street were reported to Union County Communications around 9:45 p.m. Monroe police officers responded to the calls and arrived within seconds, according to investigators.

Monroe police confirmed shots were fired during the incident but officers found no one who'd been shot and no suspects have been identified.

“As a city and as a community, we should be caring more about one another,” Chief Bryan Gilliard said. “The July 4th holiday has long been a time to come together and celebrate the birth of American independence. The city of Monroe encourages all of its residents to come together and enjoy these festivities each year. Last night, unfortunately, we experienced some unlawful and harmful behavior by a small fraction of folks in attendance.”

An additional 50 officers were on duty during the July Fourth festivities, according to Monroe police officials. This included uniformed officers and undercover agents.

No arrests have been made this time. Any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call Monroe police at 704-282-4700. Witnesses may also call Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

