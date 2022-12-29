x
Crime

Former NC state trooper charged with soliciting prostitute, crimes against nature in Charlotte

Jeffrey Scott Salyer resigned from his post the day he was arrested.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former North Carolina state trooper is accused of soliciting a prostitute in Charlotte for sex.

An arrest warrant from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shows that 35-year-old Jeffrey Scott Salyer, who lives in Matthews, was charged on Dec. 22. His charges included a felony charge of committing a crime against nature, along with two misdemeanor charges for patronizing a place of prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

Jail records show Salyer was arrested the next day. He was granted bond with a written promise to appear on the felony charge and consolidated bond on both misdemeanors.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed Salyer was a trooper with them beginning in August 2019. He resigned on Dec. 23, the day of his arrest.

