Man dies of apparent gunshot wound in northeast Charlotte, police say

The investigation was just beginning as of late Friday evening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has started a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte.

Officers said a male victim was found with a gunshot wound along Hackberry Creek Trail off of West W.T. Harris Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

As of publication, further details were not immediately available from CMPD. WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information as it becomes available.

Check back later for updates once WCNC Charlotte learns more.

Homicide Investigation in the North Division https://t.co/IWxReCA3Ya — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 14, 2023

