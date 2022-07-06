Newton PD: Man killed by sister during argument at Love's store

Sara Prestwood is charged with murder after police say she ran over her brother with a truck on Tuesday in Newton.

NEWTON, N.C. — A woman is charged with murder after Newton police say she ran over her brother and killed him after a physical argument on Tuesday.

Newton police say they were called to the Love's Travel Plaza at 1760 Southfork Drive around 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a person hit by a vehicle.

Several agencies arrived on the scene and located a man, David Brandon Land, 30, injured at the scene. Land was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation by police revealed that Land's sister, Sara Prestwood, 20, had run over him with a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Police say Prestwood and Land were in a verbal argument that turned physical before she ran him over.

Newton police arrested Prestwood and charged her with murder. She is being held without bond at the Catawba County jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at (828) 465-7430

