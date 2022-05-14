x
Crime

Man shot in the head in north Charlotte neighborhood, police say

Officers on scene said the neighborhood is typically quiet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after someone shot him in the head Saturday night.

The department shared the alert around 8:10 p.m. During a news briefing later, officers said the call for the shooting came in around 6:17 p.m. The man was shot once, and Medic transported him for immediate treatment.

Police said the neighborhood the shooting happened in is typically quiet, and officers are searching for the suspect. A possible identity for the suspect was not available at the time.

As of now, the investigation is being treated as an assault with a deadly weapon, but a public information officer who spoke with local news outlets said it could become a homicide case should the victim pass away. Homicide unit detectives are taking the lead on this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call a homicide detective directly at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-334-1600.

