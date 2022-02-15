Person shot, killed on Lasalle Street in north Charlotte, CMPD says

Detectives said the victim was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Lasalle Street, near Interstate 77 in north Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was shot and killed just north of Uptown Tuesday.

CMPD tweeted that homicide detectives were on the scene of a shooting in the 1500 block of Lasalle Street, just off Interstate 77, a few minutes before noon. CMPD confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not identified the victim or released any further details regarding this case.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more. For the latest breaking news updates, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a homicide detective.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts