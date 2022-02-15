CMPD to update CATS bus shooting investigation

Ethan Rivera, a 41-year-old CATS bus driver, was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Uptown last week, police said. CMPD will update the case at 2 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are expected to give an update on the killing of Ethan Rivera, a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus driver who was shot during a suspected road rage incident in Uptown Charlotte last Friday.

CMPD will hold a 2 p.m. news conference Tuesday with an update on the case. Rivera's family will be present at the news conference alongside CMPD detectives. Investigators are asking anyone who was in Uptown Friday night to come forward with any information.

WCNC Charlotte will stream Tuesday's news conference on YouTube and the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

"Any little piece of information, if you were downtown Friday night, if you saw something, we need to know that information," Capt. Joel McNelly said Monday.

Capt. Brad Koch said Rivera's killing was one of four reported road rage cases in the Uptown area in the past week. Koch said four of the six aggravated assaults in CMPD's Central Division, which includes all of Uptown inside the Interstate 277 loop, are road rage cases.

"The victims weren't injured in those cases but we can all agree that the outcome of these types of actions could've been much worse," Koch said.

