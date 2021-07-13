1 dead in northeast Charlotte homicide, police say

Police said a man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. No arrests have been made.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was pronounced dead in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police announced.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 8000 block of Harris Station Boulevard, near the intersection of Harris Boulevard and Rocky River Road, for a shooting shortly after noon. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made. Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

