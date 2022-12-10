Police investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports it is investigating a late-evening homicide.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, the department tweeted the investigation was underway along Tom Hunter Road, just off of North Tryon Street. Medic previously said they were canceled from a scene that was reported there earlier in the evening.
As of publication, the initial details about what happened were not yet shared. WCNC Charlotte will update this article with more information as it is released by the police.
PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.