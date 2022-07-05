Man killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

Police said when they got to the scene, they found 27-year-old Fuaad Maerua Ali with multiple gunshot wounds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, investigators said.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of Pinnacle Drive, near The City Kitch just off West Mallard Creek Church Road and Interstate 85. When officers got to the scene, they found 27-year-old Fuaad Maerua Ali suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ali was rushed to a hospital where he later died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation and crime scene investigators responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Pearson is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

