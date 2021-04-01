One person seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting

Medic said one victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Legacy Park Drive Monday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday afternoon, Medic said.

Medic confirmed the victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 8800 block of Legacy Park Drive, which is just off Mallard Creek Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released any details related to the investigation. So far, no suspect has been identified and no arrests have been announced.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Cirme Stoppers line at 704-334-1600.