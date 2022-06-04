1 person injured following shooting with CMPD officers in southwest Charlotte

CMPD said no officers were hurt in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that involved at least one of its officers.

According to Medic, one person was shot shortly before 4 a.m. along Brown Grier Road Wednesday morning. CMPD said no officers were hurt in the shooting.

During a news conference, CMPD said they received reports that one person was chasing another person with a gun. Preliminary information indicates that the subject was shot in the leg.

CMPD said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation into this shooting. Police said the officer who fired the gun will be placed on administrative leave, which is routine for a shooting involving an officer.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

Officer Involved Shooting in the Steele Creek Patrol Division https://t.co/br1Pxt8Ue3 — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 6, 2022

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts