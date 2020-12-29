Woman killed in north Charlotte; marks city's 3rd homicide in 24 hours

According to police, the incident happened near the 8300 block of Paces Oaks Blvd. Police said one person was pronounced dead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in north Charlotte on Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the incident happened at around 2:00 p.m. near the 8300 block of Paces Oaks Blvd. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located an adult woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said at this time CMPD is not looking for any suspects.

This homicide marks the city's third homicide in just 24 hours. Monday night, CMPD investigated two separate deadly stabbings.