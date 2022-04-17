1 person injured after shooting in Uptown Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Uptown.
Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Charlotte Sunday night.
WCNC Charlotte arrived in the 250 block where police were staged near a 7-11 and Romare Bearden Park.
Details remain limited at this time on the condition of the victim and where the investigation stands. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
