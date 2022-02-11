One person shot in Uptown, Medic confirms

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in a Charlotte hospital after being shot in Uptown late Friday night.

Medic confirmed to WCNC Charlotte they responded near West 4th Street and South Graham Street before 10 p.m., confirming a person was facing life-threatening injuries. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.

MORE NEWS: North Carolina school districts continue to drop mask mandate

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) said CityLYNX Gold Line service was suspended in the area, but a bus bridge near French Street and the Charlotte Transportation Center.

UPDATE: A bus bridge is in place between CTC and French St. https://t.co/wFyud0GlfZ — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) February 12, 2022

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. Stay tuned for updates.