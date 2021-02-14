One dead, another injured after shooting at Hickory event center

Catawba County Sheriffs responded to reports of fighting at The Stump Event Center in Hickory just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

HICKORY, N.C. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a venue center in Catawba County early Sunday morning.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of fighting just after 1 a.m. at The Stump Event Center, which is located in the Mountain View community of Hickory. When deputies arrived they encountered a large crowd at the venue. Deputies said they located two people on-site suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and the second person was transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Jordan Olajuwon Ramseur of Conover, NC.

Deputies did not mention any suspect information.

Hickory Police Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted deputies with crowd control and the securing of crime scenes.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has initiated an investigation into this incident. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is assisting in that investigation. The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) is also investigating and will be pursuing any charges associated with violations of the Governors Executive Orders.

This incident remains under investigation.